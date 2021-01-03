Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Medical Brigade New Fitness Center [Image 5 of 10]

    30th Medical Brigade New Fitness Center

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 30th Medical Brigade celebrates the opening of the new fitness center at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, March 01, 2021. U.S. Army Soldiers from HHC, 30th Medical Brigade worked tirelessly to create their own fitness center to provide a safe and controlled environment for physical training. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 10:08
    Photo ID: 6542184
    VIRIN: 210301-A-PB921-0018
    Resolution: 3136x1800
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Medical Brigade New Fitness Center [Image 10 of 10], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    30th Medical Brigade
    Sembach
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7ATC-TSAE

