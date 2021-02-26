Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th FW Airmen fly with the eagles [Image 5 of 12]

    48th FW Airmen fly with the eagles

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olivia Gavin, 48th Operations Support Squadron target analyst, attaches her oxygen mask prior to an orientation flight in an F-15E Strike Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 26, 2021. Orientation flights are offered to those who have responsibilities related to aviation and aircraft or as an award to individuals who show exceptional performance in their duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

