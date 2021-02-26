U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olivia Gavin, 48th Operations Support Squadron target analyst, sits in the cockpit of an F-15E Strike Eagle for an orientation flight at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 26, 2021. Prior to an orientation flight, candidates must pass a flight physical, be fitted for gear with Aircrew Flight Equipment and attend numerous briefings including egress and harness training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 03:28
|Photo ID:
|6541951
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-PW483-0036
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
48th FW Airmen fly with the eagles
