U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nancy Montalvo, 48th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, sits in the backseat of an F-15E Strike Eagle prior to an orientation flight at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 26, 2021. Prior to an orientation flight, candidates must pass a flight physical, be fitted for gear with Aircrew Flight Equipment and attend numerous briefings including egress and harness training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jacob Wood)
48th FW Airmen fly with the eagles
