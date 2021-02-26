U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nancy Montalvo, 48th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, sits in the backseat of an F-15E Strike Eagle prior to an orientation flight at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 26, 2021. Prior to an orientation flight, candidates must pass a flight physical, be fitted for gear with Aircrew Flight Equipment and attend numerous briefings including egress and harness training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jacob Wood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 03:27 Photo ID: 6541958 VIRIN: 210226-F-PW483-083 Resolution: 2105x1401 Size: 1.67 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th FW Airmen fly with the eagles [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.