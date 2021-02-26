Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th FW Airmen fly with the eagles [Image 11 of 12]

    48th FW Airmen fly with the eagles

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nancy Montalvo, 48th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, sits in the backseat of an F-15E Strike Eagle prior to an orientation flight at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 26, 2021. Prior to an orientation flight, candidates must pass a flight physical, be fitted for gear with Aircrew Flight Equipment and attend numerous briefings including egress and harness training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 03:27
    Photo ID: 6541958
    VIRIN: 210226-F-PW483-083
    Resolution: 2105x1401
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th FW Airmen fly with the eagles [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

