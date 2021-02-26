F-15E Strike Eagles line up on the runway for the first wave of orientation flight take-offs at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 26, 2021. Orientation flights are offered to those who have responsibilities related to aviation and aircraft or as an award to individuals who show exceptional performance in their duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 03:27 Photo ID: 6541955 VIRIN: 210226-F-PW483-0041 Resolution: 3957x2294 Size: 4.1 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th FW Airmen fly with the eagles [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.