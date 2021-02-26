U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Roth, 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, sits in the back seat of an F-15E Strike Eagle during pre-flight checks prior to his orientation flight at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 26, 2021. Orientation flights provide an opportunity for AMXS Airmen to become more familiar with the aircraft in their care and its capabilities, as well as the 48th Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 03:28 Photo ID: 6541950 VIRIN: 210226-F-PW483-0038 Resolution: 3300x2276 Size: 3.12 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th FW Airmen fly with the eagles [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.