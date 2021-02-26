U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Roth, 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, waves as he taxis toward the runway for an orientation flight at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 26, 2021. Orientation flights provide an opportunity for AMXS Airmen to become more familiar with the aircraft in their care and its capabilities, as well as the 48th Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 03:27 Photo ID: 6541954 VIRIN: 210226-F-PW483-0040 Resolution: 2224x1491 Size: 1.37 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th FW Airmen fly with the eagles [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.