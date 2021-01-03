A shovel is in the dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony for the 25th Attack Group headquarters at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, March 1, 2021. The headquarters building is expected to be operational by summer 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 15:26 Photo ID: 6541183 VIRIN: 210301-F-VO210-1051 Resolution: 5629x3238 Size: 2 MB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th Attack Group breaks ground on a permanent home [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Cody Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.