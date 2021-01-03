Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Attack Group breaks ground on a permanent home [Image 1 of 5]

    25th Attack Group breaks ground on a permanent home

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Lawrence Sullivan, 20th Fighter Wing commander speaks at the building site for the 25th Attack Group headquarters at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, March 1, 2021. The headquarters building is scheduled to be operational by summer of 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 15:25
    Photo ID: 6541179
    VIRIN: 210301-F-VO210-1036
    Resolution: 4559x2981
    Size: 944.36 KB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Attack Group breaks ground on a permanent home [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Cody Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MQ9
    Reaper
    ShawAFB
    25ATKG

