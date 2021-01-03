25th Attack Group breaks ground on a permanent home

U.S. Air Force Col. Lawrence Sullivan, 20th Fighter Wing commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Col. Tim Monroe, 25th Attack Group (ATKG) commander shovel dirt during the groundbreaking ceremony for the 25th ATKG headquarters at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, March 1, 2021. The headquarters facility will serve as home to 25th ATKG staff and associated leadership elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)

