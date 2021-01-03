Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Attack Group breaks ground on a permanent home [Image 4 of 5]

    25th Attack Group breaks ground on a permanent home

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Lawrence Sullivan, 20th Fighter Wing commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Col. Tim Monroe, 25th Attack Group (ATKG) commander shovel dirt during the groundbreaking ceremony for the 25th ATKG headquarters at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, March 1, 2021. The headquarters facility will serve as home to 25th ATKG staff and associated leadership elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 15:26
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    MQ9
    Reaper
    ShawAFB
    25ATKG

