25th Attack Group breaks ground on a permanent home

U.S. Air Force Col. Tim Monroe, 25 Attack Group (ATKG) commander speaks at the building site for the 25th ATKG headquarters at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, March 1, 2021. The headquarters building is scheduled to be operational by summer of 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)

Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Location: SUMTER, SC, US