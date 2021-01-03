25th Attack Group breaks ground on a permanent home

Shaw personnel attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the 25th Attack Group (ATKG) headquarters building at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, March 1, 2021. The headquarters facility will serve as home to 25th ATKG staff and associated leadership elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)

