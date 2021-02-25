U.S. Navy Lt. David Cruz, the preventive medicine department head with the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF), places the COVID-19 vaccine in a storage freezer at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 25, 2021. The vaccine must be stored at minus 25 C to minus 15 C to be maintained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 06:49 Photo ID: 6540161 VIRIN: 210225-F-YK577-1043 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.58 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.