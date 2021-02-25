U.S. Navy Lt. David Cruz, the preventive medicine department head with the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF), places the COVID-19 vaccine in a storage freezer at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 25, 2021. The vaccine must be stored at minus 25 C to minus 15 C to be maintained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 06:49
|Photo ID:
|6540161
|VIRIN:
|210225-F-YK577-1043
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS
