    COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy Lt. David Cruz, the preventive medicine department head with the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF), places the COVID-19 vaccine in a storage freezer at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 25, 2021. The vaccine must be stored at minus 25 C to minus 15 C to be maintained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 06:49
    Photo ID: 6540161
    VIRIN: 210225-F-YK577-1043
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    africom
    horn of africa
    camp lemonnier
    hoa
    combined joint task force
    U.S. Department of State

