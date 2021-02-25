U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Quentin Denzel Foley, a preventive medicine technician with the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF), carries a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine off a plane at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 25, 2021. The vaccine will be prioritized, distributed and administered using a coordinated strategy at Camp Lemonnier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 06:49 Photo ID: 6540158 VIRIN: 210225-F-YK577-1017 Resolution: 5278x3519 Size: 3.9 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.