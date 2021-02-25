U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Darlene Lindler, the technical point in charge, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Distribution, hands off part of a shipment to U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Quentin Denzel Foley, a preventive medicine technician with the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF), at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 25, 2021. The shipment included medical equipment and 600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 06:49
|Photo ID:
|6540155
|VIRIN:
|210225-F-YK577-1013
|Resolution:
|4170x2780
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
