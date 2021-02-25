Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti [Image 6 of 6]

    COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Personnel at Camp Lemonnier pose with the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 25, 2021. The vaccine represents our best hope to win the fight against COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 06:49
    Photo ID: 6540162
    VIRIN: 210225-F-YK577-1048
    Resolution: 5809x3857
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti
    COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti
    COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti
    COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti
    COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti
    COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    africom
    camp lemonnier
    hoa
    combined joint task force
    U.S. Department of State
    COVID-19 vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT