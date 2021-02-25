COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DJIBOUTI

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Darlene Lindler, the technical point in charge, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Distribution, processes a shipment at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 25, 2021. The shipment included medical equipment and 600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 06:49
    Photo ID: 6540157
    VIRIN: 210225-F-YK577-1015
    Resolution: 5021x3347
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: DJ
    africom
    horn of africa
    camp lemonnier
    hoa
    combined joint task force
    U.S. Department of State

