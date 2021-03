U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Darlene Lindler, the technical point in charge, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Distribution, processes a shipment at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 25, 2021. The shipment included medical equipment and 600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 06:49 Photo ID: 6540157 VIRIN: 210225-F-YK577-1015 Resolution: 5021x3347 Size: 3.38 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.