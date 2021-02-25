COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Quentin Denzel Foley (left), a preventive medicine technician with the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF), and U.S. Navy Lt. David Cruz (right), the preventive medicine department head with the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF), check the temperature of the COVID-19 vaccine package at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 25, 2021. All are encouraged to do their part and opt in to get vaccinated in order to win the fight against COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

