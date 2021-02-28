PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb 28, 2021) – U.S. Navy Airman Alexis Neff, from Jacksonville, Fla., directs the pilot of a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) MH-60 Sea Hawk to take off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 28, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 00:48
|Photo ID:
|6540069
|VIRIN:
|210228-N-XX200-2087
|Resolution:
|4752x3168
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 7 of 7], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
