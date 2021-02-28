PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb 28, 2021) – U.S. Navy Airman Alexis Neff, from Jacksonville, Fla., directs the pilot of a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) MH-60 Sea Hawk to take off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 28, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar

