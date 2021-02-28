PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 28, 2021) – The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Hatakaze-class destroyer JDS Hatakaze (TV 3520), front, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), center, JMSDF Hatsuyuki-class destroyer JDS Setoyuki (TV 3518), left, and JMSDF Asagiri-class destroyer JDS Yugiri (DD 153) transit the Pacific Ocean Feb. 28, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)

Date Taken: 02.28.2021 by SN Erik Melgar