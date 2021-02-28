Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Erik Melgar 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 28, 2021) – The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Hatakaze-class destroyer JDS Hatakaze (TV 3520), front, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), far right, JMSDF Hatsuyuki-class destroyer JDS Setoyuki (TV 3518), left, and JMSDF Asagiri-class destroyer JDS Yugiri (DD 153) transit the Pacific Ocean Feb. 28, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 00:48
    Photo ID: 6540064
    VIRIN: 210228-N-XX200-1131
    Resolution: 4480x2520
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 7 of 7], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    flight deck

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT