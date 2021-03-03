Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Second Bilateral Exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

Photo By Seaman Erik Melgar | PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 28, 2021) – The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF)...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Erik Melgar | PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 28, 2021) – The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Hatakaze-class destroyer JDS Hatakaze (TV 3520), front, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) transit the Pacific Ocean Feb. 28, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 3, 2021) – The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) conducted a bilateral maritime exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) February 28.

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) conducted maneuvering drills and a photo exercise with JS Yugiri (DD 153), JS Hatakaze (TV 3520), and JS Setoyuki (TV 3518). The exercise was the second time the strike group has worked with the JMSDF during its deployment.

“Carrier Strike Group Nine welcomes another opportunity to develop our proficiency and interoperability with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force,” said Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Carrier Strike Group Nine. “Our commitments with our allies and partners are our unique strength in maintaining critical maritime security and stability. Our continued cooperation is a testament to the special relationship between our two great nations and to the strength of the rules-based order.”

The U.S. and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force routinely operate together, strengthening bilateral relations and demonstrating an enduring mutual commitment. This exercise focused on increasing interoperability and ship handling proficiency.

“We are conducting a training cruise to equip midshipmen with the necessary knowledge and skills as officers,” said Capt. II Masaaki, commander, Training Division 1. “We recognize that the strong relationship between the JMSDF and the U.S. Navy is the core to maintain regional peace and stability. I am convinced that showing midshipmen this bilateral exercise will contribute to further deepening the bonds between the JMSDF and the U.S. Navy.”



The TRCSG is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to build partnerships that foster maritime security and to conduct a wide range of operations that support humanitarian efforts and freedom of the seas.

The TRCSG consists of USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), Destroyer Squadron 23, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Russell (DDG 59) and USS John Finn (DDG 113).

Theodore Roosevelt’s embarked air wing consists of the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadrons (VFA) 31, “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87, “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146, “Black Knights” of VFA-154, “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, “The Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 and “Providers” of Fleet Logistic Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Detachment 3.

Theodore Roosevelt departed San Diego for a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific December 23.

