PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 28, 2021) – The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Hatakaze-class destroyer JDS Hatakaze (TV 3520) transits the Pacific Ocean Feb. 28, 2021. The JMSDF is operating with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)

Date Taken: 02.28.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021