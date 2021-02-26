Derek Mitchell, Motorcycle Safety Course lead instructor, discusses the importance of situational awareness while on the road during the Basic Riders Course at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 26, 2021. In addition to five hours of classroom lessons, students must pass a knowledge exam in order to complete the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 07:42 Photo ID: 6538664 VIRIN: 210226-F-YG657-1185 Resolution: 7993x5329 Size: 3.89 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.