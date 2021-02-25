Staff Sgt. Matthew Alston, 916th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management NCO in charge, waits to perform a maneuver during the Basic Riders Course at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 25, 2021. Riders spend 10 hours practicing 14 exercises and must complete a skill evaluation in order to pass the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 07:42
|Photo ID:
|6538661
|VIRIN:
|210225-F-YG657-1112
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding
LEAVE A COMMENT