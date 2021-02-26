Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding [Image 7 of 9]

    Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Instructors of the Basic Riders Course perform an exercise testing the peripheral vision of the students at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 26, 2021. The point of the exercise was to determine the peripheral awareness of each student by having them determine the value of one card while they focus on the other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 07:42
    Photo ID: 6538663
    VIRIN: 210226-F-YG657-1170
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding
    Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding
    Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding
    Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding
    Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding
    Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding
    Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding
    Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding
    Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    motorcycle
    motorcycle safety
    4th fighter wing
    Seymour Johnson
    basic riders course
    sjafb

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT