Instructors of the Basic Riders Course perform an exercise testing the peripheral vision of the students at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 26, 2021. The point of the exercise was to determine the peripheral awareness of each student by having them determine the value of one card while they focus on the other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 07:42
|Photo ID:
|6538663
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-YG657-1170
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding
LEAVE A COMMENT