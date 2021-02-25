Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding

Tech. Sgt. Raymond Bettley, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron sheet metal heavy maintenance NCO in charge, instructs student riders how to properly shift gears during the Basic Riders Course at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 25, 2021. The course builds from the fundamentals of riding, such as balance, to more technical maneuvers, such as tight turns, and how to approach obstacles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

