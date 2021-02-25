Derek Mitchell, Motorcycle Safety Course lead instructor, watches as Staff Sgt. Challen Haywood, 916th Maintenance Squadron sheet metal fabricator, demonstrates a riding exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 25, 2021. Haywood is one of six members across Team Seymour to earn their certification to instruct the Basic Riders Course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 07:41 Photo ID: 6538657 VIRIN: 210225-F-YG657-1023 Resolution: 7227x4818 Size: 4.78 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.