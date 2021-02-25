Enjoy the ride while feeling safe; SJ promotes safe motorcycle riding

Staff Sgt. Challen Haywood, 916th Maintenance Squadron sheet metal fabricator, left, directs a student rider during the Basic Riders Course at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 25, 2021. The BRC is mandated by the Air Force for all service members who wish to ride motorcycles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

