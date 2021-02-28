Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Poland: A Steadfast Ally [Image 28 of 29]

    Poland: A Steadfast Ally

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    02.28.2021

    Photo by Capt. Jamia Odom 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    On August 7, 2020, 297th Group Commander, Col. Matthew Schell and Major (Chaplain) Byungho Kim, attended a service organized by the Evangelical Military Ministry and Evangelical-Reformed Parish in Żychlina. The ceremony is in commemoration of the Polish Armed Forces Day which is celebrated on August 15th. After the service, there was a mini-piano recital given by, rising star, twelve-year-old Antonina Waliszewska who performed works by Fryderyk Chopin. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jamia Odom)

