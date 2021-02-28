Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Poland: A Steadfast Ally [Image 19 of 29]

    Poland: A Steadfast Ally

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    02.28.2021

    Photo by Capt. Jamia Odom 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    On September 5, 2020, U.S. Army Soldiers from Base Camp Powidz came together with the Polish community at Lake Powidz to paint a Mural symbolizing our shared history, values, goals and commitment to the defense of Poland. The Mayor of Powidz, Jakub Gwit, Powidz’s Cultural Director, Robert Czechorowski, and Public Relations and Representative Monika Andrzejewska also assisted in creating the mural. Shown here, Mayor Jakub Gwit starts on his part of the mural.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jamia Odom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 18:11
    Photo ID: 6536637
    VIRIN: 210228-A-LZ066-997
    Resolution: 1504x2016
    Size: 579.68 KB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Poland: A Steadfast Ally [Image 29 of 29], by CPT Jamia Odom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    US Army Europe
    US Army
    National Guard
    21st TSC
    Alaska National Guard

