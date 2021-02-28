Poland: A Steadfast Ally

On August 7, 2020, 297th Group Commander, Col. Matthew Schell and Major (Chaplain) Byungho Kim, attended a service organized by the Evangelical Military Ministry and Evangelical-Reformed Parish in Żychlina. The ceremony is in commemoration of the Polish Armed Forces Day which is celebrated on August 15th. Lt. Col. (Chaplain) Tadeusz Jelinek of the Polish Marines welcomed the present and emphasized the importance of the Zychlin congregation for Polish troops in the 17th and 18th centuries. Shown here, Chaplain Kim, said a prayer for the Polish and American armed forces. (Photo by, Konin PAO)

