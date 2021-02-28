Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Poland: A Steadfast Ally [Image 25 of 29]

    Poland: A Steadfast Ally

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    02.28.2021

    Photo by Capt. Jamia Odom 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    On August 7, 2020, 297th Group Commander, Col. Matthew Schell and Major (Chaplain) Byungho Kim, attended a service organized by the Evangelical Military Ministry and Evangelical-Reformed Parish in Żychlina. The ceremony is in commemoration of the Polish Armed Forces Day which is celebrated on August 15th. Lt. Col. (Chaplain) Tadeusz Jelinek of the Polish Marines welcomed the present and emphasized the importance of the Zychlin congregation for Polish troops in the 17th and 18th centuries. Shown here, Chaplain Kim, said a prayer for the Polish and American armed forces. (Photo by, Konin PAO)

    This work, Poland: A Steadfast Ally [Image 29 of 29], by CPT Jamia Odom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Poland: A Steadfast Ally

    US Army Europe
    US Army
    National Guard
    21st TSC
    Alaska National Guard

