On September 5, 2020, U.S. Army Soldiers from Base Camp Powidz came together with the Polish community at Lake Powidz to paint a Mural symbolizing our shared history, values, goals and commitment to the defense of Poland. The Mayor of Powidz, Jakub Gwit, Powidz’s Cultural Director, Robert Czechorowski, and Public Relations Representative Monika Andrzejewska also assisted in creating the mural. Shown here, the completed mural. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jamia Odom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.28.2021 18:11 Photo ID: 6536641 VIRIN: 210228-A-LZ066-267 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 406.15 KB Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Poland: A Steadfast Ally [Image 29 of 29], by CPT Jamia Odom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.