On August 7, 2020, 297th Group Commander, Col. Matthew Schell and Major (Chaplain) Byungho Kim, attended a service organized by the Evangelical Military Ministry and Evangelical-Reformed Parish in Żychlina. The ceremony is in commemoration of the Polish Armed Forces Day which is celebrated on August 15th. After the service, there was a mini-piano recital given by, rising star, twelve-year-old Antonina Waliszewska who performed works by Fryderyk Chopin. Shown here, Col. Matthew Schell listens to Antonina play a piece from Chopin. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jamia Odom)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2021 18:11
|Photo ID:
|6536647
|VIRIN:
|210228-A-LZ066-746
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|372.1 KB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Poland: A Steadfast Ally [Image 29 of 29], by CPT Jamia Odom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
