Poland: A Steadfast Ally

On August 7, 2020, 297th Group Commander, Col. Matthew Schell and Major (Chaplain) Byungho Kim, attended a service organized by the Evangelical Military Ministry and Evangelical-Reformed Parish in Żychlina. The ceremony is in commemoration of the Polish Armed Forces Day which is celebrated on August 15th. After the service, there was a mini-piano recital given by, rising star, twelve-year-old Antonina Waliszewska who performed works by Fryderyk Chopin. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jamia Odom)

