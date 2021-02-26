Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF El Centro Photocall [Image 25 of 26]

    NAF El Centro Photocall

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Verbis 

    Navy Operational Support Center Phoenix

    210226-N-AS200-1465 El Centro, Calif. (Feb. 26, 2021) Professional photographers attend an annual photocall onboard NAF El Centro, Feb. 26, 2021. NAF El Centro supports joint service air combat training and readiness of the Warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 03:41
    Photo ID: 6536366
    VIRIN: 210226-N-AS200-1465
    Resolution: 3943x2817
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF El Centro Photocall [Image 26 of 26], by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Blue Angels
    NAF El Centro
    Verbis
    NPASE-W
    NR-NPASEW

