NAF El Centro Hosts Semi-Annual Photocall

EL CENTRO, Calif. — Naval Air Facility (NAF) EL Centro hosted a semi-annual photocall with local photographers and aviation photography groups Feb. 25-26, 2021.



The NAF EL Centro photocall is a part of the community outreach communication strategy. A diverse group of photographers are invited to address multiple demographics. Local photographers have been instrumental in developing goodwill within the community and reinforcing partnerships in Imperial Valley.



“National photographers help us speak about the Naval Aviation Enterprise and the work done here to produce the highest quality pilots in the world,” said Kristopher Haugh, public affairs officer, NAF El Centro. “Our international photographers assist us to project the image of U.S. air superiority with our talented air warriors and their aircraft. To prove my point, just Google NAF El Centro and look at the images.”



The event coincided with the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, conducting their 2nd Annual Joint Training to trade best practices and lessons learned in preparation for the 2021 show season.



“Being able to host a photocall is truly the embodiment of the proverbial "win-win" scenario,” said Cmdr. Jeremy Doughty, executive officer, NAF El Centro. “Obviously, the aviation enthusiast photographers get the opportunity to capture some amazing shots, but in turn, NAF El Centro, the U.S. Navy, and the Department of Defense as a whole benefit from the phenomenal positive visibility achieved through the wide-reach of these photographers' social media presence."



COVID-19 procedures and best-practices are carried out throughout the evolutions including screenings, mandatory masks, sanitizing and social distancing.



“I’ve been attending these invitations since 2008,” said Glen Tagami, a photographer from Orange County, Calif. “Photocall's give us the privilege to experience military aircraft up-close and in-action, which can only be accessed from these types of installations. Also, meeting other photographers and sharing trade secrets is an important part our community.”



Doughty stressed the importance of safety.



“It’s important that we can provide this type of opportunity for the community with military personnel who ensure the environment is safe and controlled.”



The mission of Naval Air Facility El Centro is to support the combat training and readiness of the Warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (USMC, USA, USAF) and Allies.

