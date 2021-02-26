210226-N-AS200-1453 El Centro, Calif. (Feb. 26, 2021) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, conduct 2nd Annual Joint Training to exchange best practices and lessons learned for show season preparation onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, Feb. 26, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US