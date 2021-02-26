210226-N-AS200-1443 El Centro, Calif. (Feb. 26, 2021) Lt. Katlin Foster, events coordinator of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels conducts ground support operations during the Blue Angels winter training flight demonstrations at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, Feb. 26, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2021 03:41
|Photo ID:
|6536354
|VIRIN:
|210226-N-AS200-1443
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Blue Angels [Image 26 of 26], by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT