210226-N-AS200-1436 El Centro, Calif. (Feb. 26, 2021) Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Arias Aune assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels film flight demonstrations during the Blue Angels winter training at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, Feb. 26, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2021 03:40
|Photo ID:
|6536351
|VIRIN:
|210226-N-AS200-1436
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.09 MB
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron [Image 26 of 26], by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT