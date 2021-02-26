210226-N-AS200-1462 El Centro, Calif. (Feb. 26, 2021) Capt. William Perkins, commanding officer Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, speaks to professional photographers attending an annual photocall onboard NAF El Centro, Feb. 26, 2021. NAF El Centro supports joint service air combat training and readiness of the Warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2021 03:41
|Photo ID:
|6536364
|VIRIN:
|210226-N-AS200-1462
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.83 MB
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, NAF El Centro Photocall [Image 26 of 26], by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
