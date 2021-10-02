Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSF Induction Ceremony [Image 16 of 16]

    USSF Induction Ceremony

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A Guardian listens to a speech during a U.S. Space Force Induction Ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 10, 2021. Five Airmen from the 755th Operational Support Squadron were sworn in as Guardians in the United States Space Force during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 23:48
    Photo ID: 6530509
    VIRIN: 210210-F-CJ465-1005
    Resolution: 6768x4511
    Size: 21.7 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSF Induction Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    USAF
    USSF
    Space Force

