FLF 3 Feb 21

U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexander Boules, 354th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, performs pre-flight inspections at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 3, 2021. Boules role at the 354th FS is to help coordinate training to increase overall readiness by using dynamic forward adaptive basing and agile combat employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

