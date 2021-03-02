Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLF 3 Feb 21 [Image 3 of 16]

    FLF 3 Feb 21

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexander Boules, 354th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, performs pre-flight inspections at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 3, 2021. Boules role at the 354th FS is to help coordinate training to increase overall readiness by using dynamic forward adaptive basing and agile combat employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    DoD
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    USAF
    DMAFB
    Flightline Friday

