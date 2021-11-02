A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over Arizona, Feb. 11, 2021. The KC-135 enhances the Air Force’s capability to accomplish the primary mission of global reach by providing its core aerial refueling capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 23:48 Photo ID: 6530496 VIRIN: 210211-F-CJ465-1293 Resolution: 4480x3200 Size: 11.9 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-135 Training at DM [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.