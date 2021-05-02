Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Load Crew Competition [Image 13 of 16]

    Annual Load Crew Competition

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    Senior Airman Najee King, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew member, performs a bomb load during the annual loading competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 5, 2021. The load crew competition consists of a dress and appearance inspection, a written test, tool box inspections and loading munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 23:48
    Photo ID: 6530503
    VIRIN: 210205-F-CJ465-1133
    Resolution: 5087x3391
    Size: 10.94 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Load Crew Competition [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10
    Air Force
    Readiness
    Training
    Lethality
    DMAFB

