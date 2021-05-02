Annual Load Crew Competition

A load crew team performs a bomb load during the annual loading competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 5, 2021. The load crew competition consists of a dress and appearance inspection, a written test, tool box inspections and loading munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens)
