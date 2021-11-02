Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Training at DM [Image 4 of 16]

    KC-135 Training at DM

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call taxis on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2021. The EC-130H is an airborne tactical weapon system using a heavily modified version of the C-130 Hercules airframe that disrupts enemy command and control communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 23:48
    Photo ID: 6530494
    VIRIN: 210211-F-CJ465-1022
    Resolution: 6956x4637
    Size: 11.54 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Training at DM [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    Air Force
    Readiness
    Training
    Lethality
    DMAFB

