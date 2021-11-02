A U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call taxis on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2021. The EC-130H is an airborne tactical weapon system using a heavily modified version of the C-130 Hercules airframe that disrupts enemy command and control communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 23:48 Photo ID: 6530494 VIRIN: 210211-F-CJ465-1022 Resolution: 6956x4637 Size: 11.54 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-135 Training at DM [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.