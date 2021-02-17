CSAF spouse discusses Air Force needs with Warriors of the North

Sharene Brown, spouse of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., center, meets with Maj. Laura Pfledderer, right, 319th Medical Operations Squadron mental health flight commander, and Denae Grove, 319th Reconnaissance Wing community support coordinator, as Dr. Kelly Mohondro, 319 RW violence prevention integrator, virtually introduces herself at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 17, 2021. Brown met with Grand Forks AFB mental health specialists to discuss resources available to airmen and challenges they face when receiving mental healthcare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)

