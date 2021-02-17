CSAF spouse discusses Air Force needs with Warriors of the North

Sharene Brown, spouse of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., speaks with youth center staff members about the impact of COVID-19 on childcare availability at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 17, 2021. During her visit, Brown gathered insight from airmen regarding Air Force challenges and potential solutions, which will assist her with providing guidance to Air Force leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)

