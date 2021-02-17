CSAF spouse discusses Air Force needs with Warriors of the North

Sharene Brown, spouse of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., left, answers questions from students at Nathan Twining Elementary and Middle School at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 17, 2021. Brown also toured the facility and discussed successes and challenges their school has faced as a result of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)
Date Taken:
02.17.2021
Date Posted:
02.22.2021
Location:
GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
